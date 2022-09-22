AEW President Tony Khan had been teasing a surprise all week for this evening’s Grand Slam Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and he did not disappoint.
Following Toni Storm’s victory to retain the interim women’s championship on the show Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb attacked Athena and Storm, and were prepared to inflict some serious damage before a mysterious song started playing.
The theme belonged to Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, who made her company debut. Khan later confirmed on his Twitter that Saraya is officially All Elite.
.@Saraya is HERE at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bBqrfVUvS6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Welcome to @AEW! @Saraya is ALL ELITE!
Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite Grand Slam TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8DUePoOsar
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 22, 2022
Saraya departed WWE back in June.