AEW President Tony Khan had been teasing a surprise all week for this evening’s Grand Slam Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and he did not disappoint.

Following Toni Storm’s victory to retain the interim women’s championship on the show Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb attacked Athena and Storm, and were prepared to inflict some serious damage before a mysterious song started playing.

The theme belonged to Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, who made her company debut. Khan later confirmed on his Twitter that Saraya is officially All Elite.

Saraya departed WWE back in June.