AEW superstar Saraya recently joined The Corner Podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Outcasts leader begins by saying that she would love to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and does believe she’s done enough in her career to earn the honor. However, she does believe there are other women that deserve the honor before her.

I would — I mean, Twitter would be very mad but I would accept it and post it all over Twitter (if WWE decided to put me in their Hall of Fame). But I would be like, absolutely, yes I do. I will be a part of the Hall of Fame, thank you. I would love to be in the Hall of Fame one day. I would love it. I feel like I’ve done a lot, I feel like I have. A lot of women have done a lot though. You look at A.J. Lee and you know, all these women, they deserve to be in it too before me so, it’s awesome.

Later in the interview, Saraya talks about the biopic made on her life entitled Fighting With My Family, and how there is enough material for a second biopic to be made on her life.

We need another one (Fighting with My Family). It needs to not be just PG. It needs to go up a level because the stuff that we went through, you know, yeah. It gets weird. It gets very weird. So I feel like it cannot be PG. It needs to be up a level. If it had to be about me, I would definitely want it to be the darker version, the part two of what happened after I won the Divas Championship and then the rock bottom and all that kind of stuff.

