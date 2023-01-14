Since making a comeback at AEW Full Gear 2022, Saraya has competed in two matches. At Full Gear, she defeated Britt Baker in a singles match. However, on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, she and Toni Storm lost a tag team matches against Baker & Jamie Hayter.

While on her Twitch stream, Saraya discussed how she changed up her in-ring style since being medically cleared after being sidelined in 2017 due to spinal stenosis and neck issues.

“Yes, I do actually,” Saraya said. “I have to be more careful. I have to be more selective with what moves I can take. But, luckily the producer that we have at AEW, BJ, BJ Whitmer, he also has the same injury as me.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc