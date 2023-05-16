Saraya doesn’t have any regrets but does wish she could advise her younger self.

The AEW superstar discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Wilde On podcast, where she looked back at some of the more controversial decisions she’s made in her life and how she wishes to move past them. When Saraya gets asked about advice she would like to give to her younger self the former champion recalled the infamous sex tape that released when she was in WWE.

Don’t have sex on camera. I would tell her that, though. Honestly, with all the stuff that happened to me, like, I don’t regret anything — I really don’t. Even though all that stuff is out there, and everything is very public with the struggles I’ve gone through, I’m so thankful that it happened to me because I was able to be strong enough to come out of it.

Saraya says she wouldn’t pull any punches when talking to her younger self.

But, also, I’m able to help people with it now. Even back then, I would tell a 13-year-old Saraya that ‘s–t’s gonna get real and you’re gonna hit rock bottom at a certain point.'”

She continued…

‘You’re gonna come out of it and become a better person. There are people that love you in this world. I’ll also try and tell her that social media isn’t real. At one point, I believed it was,”

