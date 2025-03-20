On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a four-way match took place between ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, and Ricochet. The winner would face Kenny Omega for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty.

In the final moments, both Bailey and Ricochet managed to pin Mark Davis, with Ricochet inserting himself into the pinning maneuver at the last second.

Referee Bryce Remsburg awarded the victory to both Bailey and Ricochet, sending them both on to face Omega at AEW Dynasty.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tommy Dreamer revealed three of AEW’s heels that he says have “nuclear heat.” He said,

“If you look at great heels, AEW has Christian Cage — nuclear heat. MJF — a lot of heat, and at times nuclear heat. Don Callis — thermo-nuclear heat, just because most people know that it’s all real with Donald.”

Saraya has been absent from AEW television since October 2024. She confirmed that her AEW contract is set to expire in September 2025.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, the former Paige discussed her time away from the spotlight and shared insights about her future plans. She said,

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna’ go out being like, I need to be on top.”

Speaking of Saraya, she is launching a book tour to promote her upcoming release, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, which is set to drop on March 25th. She announced the tour on Twitter, which will include dates throughout March, April, June, and August.

Taking to Twitter, Saraya wrote, “Book tour signings! A lot more dates being added soon but for now here’s 4!!”

You can check out the official synopsis for the book below:

Saraya-Jade Bevis, formerly WWE’s Paige, is one of the biggest names in the wrestling world. She is the youngest two-time WWE Divas Champion and was inaugural NXT’s Women Champion. She ranked first in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Female 50 and was named Diva of the Year by Rolling Stone in 2014. She was also the subject of the critically and commercially successful 2019 film Fighting with My Family, produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and starring Florence Pugh. But before ascending to wrestling superstardom, she was just Saraya.

Hell in Boots is Saraya’s real, uncensored, story. From her early days in her famous (and chaotic) wrestling family, to leaving home at fifteen, to forging her own path in professional wrestling, Saraya has been through hell and back. As she fought to make it in the incredibly competitive—and at times sexist—wrestling world, she faced incredible highs and devastating lows. Saraya recounts years of struggling with substance abuse, clawing back her pride after an ex’s sex tape leaked, adjusting to stardom in the WWE, healing from a nearly career-ending injury, a making triumphant return to wrestling as AEW Women’s World Champion. Through it all, Saraya tells her whole truth in a way she never has before.