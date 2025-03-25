Could Saraya be gearing up for a return as Paige?

The women’s wrestling star spoke about not being in AEW long enough for the long-desired Mercedes Mone showdown to happen at any point in the near future during an interview with The Wrestling Classic.

“I mean, we both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled,” Saraya said of a potential Mone match. “But I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now, so I don’t know when that time would be. Unfortunately, I may not be there to be able to do that with her. It should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is. We wanted it, but it hasn’t been the right time, I guess.”

While talking with Booker T on his Hall Of Fame podcast, Saraya was asked about returning to WWE as Paige, noting “if there’s an opportunity to do something fun” she will “jump on board.”

“Yeah, so I love WWE and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them, I mean they raised me, they saved me a lot,” she said. “I just appreciate them so much and the idea of going somewhere else was only because of the potential of my brother being there. That was like a big thing, I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling, you know?”

She continued, “I love WWE and I would absolutely — if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board.”

