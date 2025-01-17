– Saraya surfaced on social media on Thursday evening to respond to a fan who claimed Tony Khan isn’t putting her on television because of her clothing choices. The women’s wrestling star fired back, “You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever the f**k I want.”
You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that.
Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want. https://t.co/d7jUtab3KL
— SARAYA (@Saraya) January 16, 2025
– Brody King has filed for a new trademark. On January 15, the AEW star trademarked “Hounds of Hell” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Featured below is the official description of the filing:
“Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers in the field of professional wresting and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”