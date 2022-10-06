Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. saw Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale defeat Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford in a six women’s tag bout, but it was the post match angle that had people talking.

That’s because Saraya, formerly known as Paige, got physical inside of a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. The segment saw the former multi-time champion trade blows with Britt Baker, who she confronted after debuting at Grand Slam Dynamite.

Chaos erupts after the match and @Saraya sends a message to the world – #AEW is HER HOUSE indeed! #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RFoiQEB8gh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

