Saraya is very excited about AEW’s debut event in the United Kingdom, All In London.

The leader of the Outcasts took to Twitter today to hype up the show, which will take place on August 27th from Wembley Stadium. She hints that fans should jump on tickets as soon as possible, then declares that the U.K. will give AEW one of its wildest crowds to date.

Who is making the trip to the UK to go to Wembley stadium? By the looks of things when the tickets officially go live you guys will have to scoop them up as quick as you can… Can’t wait to be in front of the UK fans again, wildest crowds to be in front of @AEW.

Ticketmaster released potential seating chart for All In London, and how tickets are expected to be priced ahead of the pre-sale. You can read about that here.

As for Saraya, she is currently engaged in a feud with Britt Baker and AEW women’s champion, Jamie Hayter. It is unknown if the feud will carry over to the summer but one must assume that Saraya will be on the card in front of her home country. Check out her tweet below.