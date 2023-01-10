Saraya knows that the talk of the town is Mercedes Moné, but she isn’t planning on spreading any rumors, especially ahead of AEW’s return to Los Angeles.

The Brit recently appeared on DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade45 show to talk about the Boss and the debut she made at WrestleKingdom 17 for NJPW and STARDOM. Saraya will be competing in a tag team matchup at tomorrow’s Dynamite, one that originally involved a mystery partner that turned out to be Toni Storm.

However, many previously assumed that the mystery partner was Mercedes, with speculation being that she could still turn up to what will surely be one of the biggest AEW shows of the year. Saraya is aware of this, and tells DJ Whoo that she would love it if Mercedes came to AEW.

I don’t know. I wish I knew that. Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea’ I asked Tony Khan like, ‘what’s the deal?’ I would love to (face her) in AEW because I’m there. Tony has a good relationship with New Japan and he loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day just to be like, ‘congratulations.’ She said that she was happy. I’m not starting any rumors with her.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)