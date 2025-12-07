Yet another incident involving a pro wrestling fan getting overly familiar with a pro wrestling star has come to light.

During the latest episode of her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast, women’s wrestling star Saraya spoke about an incident she recently dealt with in Chicago involving a fan inappropriately touching her repeatedly.

“Lately, I feel there’s been an influx of certain fans feeling way too comfortable to be grabbing on females,” she began. “Just this past weekend in Chicago, a fan decided he wanted to slap my ass three times in a row because he thought it was funny, and security didn’t do a f**king thing.”

Although security ‘didn’t do a f**king thing,’ she went on to continue telling the story, explaining the thing that security did, in fact, do.

“They did give me a security guard in the end and he was great,” she added. “Which is fine, but the fans are getting way too comfortable. This is the second time this year a fan has touched me, tried to kiss me, and slap my ass.”

The former WWE Superstar known as Paige, who was featured on the big screen in the Dwayne Johnson-produced movie based on her life, ‘Fighting With My Family,’ continued on the topic and spoke about the type of fan who often goes too far with their fandom.

“Nine times out of 10, all the fans are great,” she said. “But you always get at least one per signing that gets a little too comfortable, a little too handsy, or thinks they have this para-social relationship with you. But I feel like it’s happening to everyone.”

The situation Saraya is dealing with is a common one, particularly in 2025 alone, with several current WWE Superstars going public with the same concerns throughout the year.

Among them have been AJ Lee, Liv Morgan, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, all of whom have spoken up in recent months about the same issue with overly eager fans.

In November, AJ Lee encountered a fan who created an AI-generated video depicting the two kissing. Lee called the video “inappropriate” and “harassment.”

Liv Morgan is dealing with stalker issues that led to a man showing up at her house and getting arrested.

Late August saw CM Punk involved in an incident with a fan. In October, CM Punk released a full statement after more WWE fan issues.

Also back in August, Rhea Ripley released a statement after ‘scary experience’ being ‘mobbed’ by several WWE fans in Paris.

More recently, Paul Heyman shoved a child at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, after fans were closing in on Heyman in what could have just as easily turned into a similar situation to the one Ripley dealt with a few months prior.

Last week, the month of December kicked off with ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso also publicly addressing issues with WWE fans getting too familiar after experiencing similar incidents of his own.