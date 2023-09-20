Saraya discusses her decision to turn heel.

The AEW Women’s Champion spoke with Metro to hype up this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam television special, where she will be defending her title against former friend turned enemy, Toni Storm. Saraya begins by explaining why she likes being a bad guy in AEW.

I always wanted to be a heel, even before [AEW] knew I was gonna be wrestling again. I always wanted to be a bad guy. Because I already knew it wasn’t going to be long until they turned on me. I knew that. I said that – having conversations before I came to AEW, I was speaking to Jon Moxley, I was speaking to [Chris] Jericho, I was speaking to Tony Khan. They were all telling me, ‘You’re gonna be a babyface first because people are just gonna be happy to see you.’ It was really frustrating,” she admitted. “What I kept doing is I kept throwing in heelish things in promos or how I acted, things like that. I wanted that slow burn anyway and then eventually I was gonna get the opportunity to turn heel – I just had to wait a little bit. It worked out!

Saraya later takes jabs at all of her haters on social media, adding that wrestling Twitter as a whole is pretty soft.

Wrestling twitter is so soft. It’s because it’s a bunch of misogynistic neck beards or stan accounts who can’t tell a wrist lock from a pad lock. But they follow everything I do. Watch my tweets. Search my name. Keep me trending. That’s showbiz baby!

