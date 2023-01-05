Saraya has revealed the identity of her mystery partner for next week’s tag team matchup against Britt Baker and AEW women’s champion, Jamie Hayter.

Former women’s champion Toni Storm will be accompanying Saraya in the highly anticipated tag matchup, which will take place from the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. Saraya named Storm as her partner during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette that also featured Hikaru Shida, who seemed unhappy that she was not chosen.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship

-Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter

-Jungle Boy & FTW Champion HOOK vs. Big Bill & Ethan Page