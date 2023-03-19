WWE Superstar Sunday will continue on A&E tonight with two special Biography episodes.

A “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will air at 8pm ET, then a doc on Paige (aka AEW’s Saraya) will air at 9pm ET. You can see preview clips below.

The Lawler and Paige docs were not on the original announced line-up of “Biography: WWE Legends” episodes. They are only one-hour in length, and not the standard two-hours.

A standard one-hour episode of WWE Rivals will then premiere at 11pm ET, focusing on WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. Trish and Lita, who is also one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Becky Lynch, will team up to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

It was first reported back in November that WWE and A&E were working on a new Paige doc, despite her run in AEW. Saraya plugged the doc on Twitter this week and noted that she cried three times when watching it.

“Make sure you tune in Sunday!! From becoming Paige to becoming Saraya. I watched it. Cried 3 times. Very hard to watch back but man I love to see the healthy transformation. Incredible journey I’m forever thankful. Thank you @WWEonAE for still showing this,” she wrote.

Saraya then posted a follow-up tweet today with a message for people who were using the Biography doc to bring up her private tapes that were leaked a few years back.

“A very small group of you are using my biography as a way to bring up and ridicule my tapes (shocker) but we do in fact talk about it in this. SO if you really wanna know how much mental damage it did please watch and I hope it can help someone [heart emoji] see ya tonight on A&E!,” she wrote.

Below are preview clips for tonight’s episodes, along with the full tweets from Saraya:

SNEAK PEEK: #Paige (@saraya) shocks the world to become the youngest-ever @WWE Divas Champion. Hear her story during back-to-back new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends starting TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/H43xg3So6i — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) March 18, 2023

Hear @JerryLawler's story like never before in an all-new episode of Biography: WWE Legends. It all starts tomorrow at 8/7c only on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/rDjRGbQnF0 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2023

WWE Superstar Sunday continues TOMORROW with an all-new WWE Rivals at 10/9c featuring the trailblazing rivalry between #Lita (@AmyDumas) and @TrishStratusCom, ONLY on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/uA1gcp9Mqd — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) March 18, 2023

Make sure you tune in Sunday!! From becoming Paige to becoming Saraya. I watched it. Cried 3 times. Very hard to watch back but man I love to see the healthy transformation. Incredible journey I’m forever thankful. Thank you @WWEonAE for still showing this. https://t.co/ZL9Ma8YNl6 — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 17, 2023

A very small group of you are using my biography as a way to bring up and ridicule my tapes (shocker) but we do in fact talk about it in this. SO if you really wanna know how much mental damage it did please watch and I hope it can help someone ❤️ see ya tonight on A&E! https://t.co/n3PVcOmVkz — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 19, 2023

