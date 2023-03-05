Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view will see AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defend her title against Saraya and Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat. This will be Saraya’s fifth match since making her big return to the ring in November, and her first title shot.

Saraya spoke with MyLondon to promote tonight’s title shot and it was said that a win tonight by Saraya would be a fairytale ending to a remarkable return that has left Saraya feeling like she’s been given a second chance at life. She commented on getting her career back:

“It’s fantastic. I’ve been so excited to get back into the swing of just being on a wrestling show. I never fully expected to be wrestling again. My doctors five years ago just straight out said I would never wrestle again. They didn’t think my neck would heal. At the best they thought it would be a very long time, like maybe in my late 40s I might be able to get back into the ring. It’s actually really nice to be able to get my career back at 30. It’s really wonderful.”

