The recent AEW Full Gear pay-per-view saw Saraya make her long-awaited return to the ring with a win over Britt Baker. Saraya recently spoke with Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley) of TMZ Sports and commented on how AEW Produce Jerry Lynn approached her after the match and asked about why she had her head down a lot. Saraya revealed that she was winded.

“When it came to the wrestling side of things [her in-ring return], the thing that I was worried about was if my wind was gonna get me through and it did but I was dying,” she said. “Everyone was really fantastic. Jerry Lynn was backstage, he’s like this old school wrestler and legend and he was like, ‘You kept your head down a lot. You need to pick it up’ and I was just like, ‘Bro, I couldn’t keep my head up. I was blown up.’ I could not breathe. I was face down. I was like, I could not believe I went out and did that. I think we did a total of 14 minutes and the first initial thing was everyone was really excited I was in the ring, right? So they’re very hyped.”

Saraya continued and revealed how she trolled fans with her first bump in the match.

“So then I did the first bump and I wanted to do that first bump where I was like, I psyched everybody out because everyone was like, ‘As soon as she takes the first bump, she’s gonna break her neck,’ because it’s really crazy to me that people were so supportive of the men coming back but I don’t know if it’s a female thing or not and I don’t wanna make it about that really but coming back, there was a lot of mixed reactions about it,” she said. “People were supportive or they were just really mean to me and I’m like, what is happening? Shouldn’t this be a really cool thing for people to witness? So I wanted to go out there and prove everybody wrong but also troll them a little bit with the first bump. So I decided to act and pretended like I hurt my neck and everyone went dead quiet in the arena. They went like [gasped] and then I got up and just started laughing, you know?

“And then the crowd went quiet again because after that, all the bumps, they were all just like, oh my God, please don’t get hurt and I realized afterwards it’s just because people genuinely don’t want me to get hurt in the ring again. It’s a scary situation and there was that viral video of me getting hurt in the first place so I understood and once I got through it, everyone was clapping afterwards like, whew. She got through it you guys. Good job.”

There’s no word yet on when Saraya will return to the ring but she is advertised for most upcoming AEW tapings. She spoke with Renee Paquette on Friday’s AEW Rampage and made it known she wants the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Jamie Hayter.

