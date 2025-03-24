Saraya says she plans to return to work at AEW eventually, but currently, the company doesn’t need her.

The former Paige in WWE has been absent from TV since October due to personal reasons.

In a recent appearance on the “Lightweights Podcast,” Saraya discussed her recent activities and confirmed that she does want to get back in the ring when the time is right. She said,

“Yeah. I mean, I feel like at this age and time, there isn’t really a spot for me right now. I feel like everybody’s got their own thing. Eventually… I love wrestling, I will be back at work at some point. But right now, it’s good. They don’t need me. They don’t need me.”

Saraya recently said that she is “coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.”

Chris Bey underwent surgery in October 2024 after a devastating neck injury at a TNA iMPACT! taping. He posted a video of himself returning to his feet on February 13.

On March 23, 2025, Future Stars Of Wrestling held the ‘Mecca X – Beynefit’ For Bey to raise funds for the injured TNA wrestler.

During the show, Rey Mysterio appeared via a video package. The WWE Hall of Famer expressed his desire to attend the event and said he and his family have been praying for Bey.

Mysterio wished Bey a healthy, blessed, and patient recovery. He noted that Bey’s progress has been amazing and thanked everyone who attended and worked at the event.

Mysterio further emphasized that many in the wrestling community care for Bey.

FSW promoter Joe DeFalco also noted that Mysterio wanted to work the fundraiser event.

Fans can donate to Bey’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Swerve Strickland also attended FSW’s ‘Beynefit For Bey’ event to support the TNA star as he recovers from a neck injury.

Strickland led a “Whose House? Bey’s house!” chant and praised Bey’s strength during his recovery.

The former AEW World Champion also expressed his enthusiasm for when Bey will return to the ring, declaring that he will be there for him.

Strickland was supposed to face Kenny King during the event but it was announced that King was not cleared to compete.

And finally, Joey Janela has announced that Masha Slamovich will defend the JCW World Championship against Suzu Suzuki in the latter’s GCW debut at Spring Break 9. The event will be held on April 18 as part of GCW’s The Collective.