Saraya has pulled out of her advertised appearance at the Monster Mania convention this weekend in New Jersey.

The women’s wrestling star formerly known as Paige during her days in WWE announced that she has been forced to pull out of the scheduled booking due to an emergency with her dog.

Earlier this week, Saraya surfaced on social media and shared the story regarding her dog-related emergency, which

I’ll start this off with saying HES ALIVE just so I don’t spook people with this kinda post. It’s also a long post but please stop and read.

That being said. He’s been a very sick boy.

And for everyone that knows me, knows lobster is my world. My soul dog. He saved me 8 years ago when I rescued him in Orlando Florida. He’s been through it all with me. He’s my best friend.

A few months ago I noticed he was having a severe cough. I immediately took him to the emergency vet and they told me he has a cancer mass in his lung and said they’re sorry there’s not much they can do. They gave me info for an oncologist because I refused to give up on him.

The doctor did CT scans and told me with his age they can do surgery but he would still only have a year to live depending on the outcome but he would have 6 months without it.

Of course I opted for the surgery.

For the past few months hes been doing chemo. It didn’t affect him at all until the last 2 sessions. Although I got the GREAT NEWS he was cancer free, he got very very sick and not getting better. This past week he randomly started gurgling and then all of a sudden he was hemorrhaging really bad through his nose. Clots the size of tomatoes.

I rushed him in out the door with my friend Jazzy (a f**king angel) who held towels under his face while I drove to the emergency vet. He then started coughing up blood. I get to there and he would not stop bleeding for over 6 hours. Luckily it slowed down but it was a persistent flow.

His doctor wasn’t in until today so all they could do is keep him stable and comfortable until she was there but they told me they think his cancer may be back and if it’s in his brain it’s not good. I was crushed. This week has been torture but I got the news today he DOES NOT have cancer and it’s a bad fungal infection he picked up because when you do chemo your immune system is completely shot.

Although my boy is very sick he’s a fighter and he is so strong!

I love him so much! I am so grateful I get to have my sweet boy beside me. I’m so f**king happy. I cried happy tears today knowing I didn’t lose my best friend.

He’s my Lobster.