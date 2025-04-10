Saraya has been around the pro wrestling business long enough to see some wild things.

Very wild.

During a recent appearance on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige shared a story about a real-life fight that she witnessed at a party that took place at the home of former WWE Superstar Fandango.

“We were at Fandango’s house party and this girl came over and she was just drunk and she was just trying to make everything about her, she was just one of those people,” Saraya recalled when recounting the wild night at the home of current TNA Wrestling star JDC of The System. “Anyway, she calls Natty the n-bomb, and I was like, ‘what the f**k,’ and then she starts talking a bunch of s**t to her … I had like a snap-back on and she just smacks the back of it and knocks it off and I got so mad, and then I just head-butted her and I’m on the floor just f***ing going off on her.”

Saraya continued, “Then I’m dragging this girl and I’m like f***ing shoving her face in the carpet, like she pissed, like she’s a dog, it’s just like, ‘you stupid b***h, like how dare you f***ing talk to us like that … we could not put that on air.”