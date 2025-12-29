Saraya surfaced on social media with an interesting statement on Sunday.

The former WWE Superstar known as Paige took to her official X account on December 28 to write about the eight-year anniversary of her near career-ending injury.

“8 years yesterday from when I thought my career was over during a Uniondale house show,” the women’s wrestling legend wrote. “What a ride it’s been since.”

She continued, “Grateful for my health, family, friends and fans. You truly keep me going! My noodle neck is as strong as ever haha.”

From there, she concluded the post with an interesting line, which could be a hint at things to come for the New Year.

“Can’t wait for what 2026 has in store,” she wrote.

Saraya, who recently parted ways with AEW, made a rare surprise appearance one night before the aforementioned statement. She turned up at the Rhino’s Insane Wrestling Revolution: Season’s Beatings Fest in Monroe, Michigan on December 27.

The women’s wrestling legend also took to X to write about that experience.

“I forgot how fun indies are,” she wrote. “Minus my dad’s shows it’s been 14 years since my last one. Was supposed to be a one off but man what a blast, might have to do more.”

The former Paige continued, “Thanks to IWR for having me. We packed the place out and and they were loud af. So fun!! Till next time.”

Saraya (Paige) making an appearance at Insane Wrestling Revolution tonight with her “Stars in the Night” entrance music.@Saraya pic.twitter.com/oblV29QWb9 — (@WrestlingCovers) December 28, 2025

8 years yesterday from when I thought my career was over during a Uniondale house show. What a ride it’s been since. Grateful for my health, family, friends and fans. You truly keep me going! My noodle neck is as strong as ever haha Can’t wait for what 2026 has in store ❤️⚡️ — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 29, 2025