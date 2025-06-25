Several wrestling stars have turned to platforms like OnlyFans to earn extra income, but fans hoping to see Saraya join the site shouldn’t hold their breath.

When a fan on Twitter suggested that Saraya could make serious money on OnlyFans, she acknowledged the potential but made it clear she has no plans to join the platform.

Subscription-based content has been highly profitable for others in the industry — Mandy Rose, for example, earned $1 million within weeks of her WWE departure.

Saraya wrapped up her run with AEW in March 2025. During her career, she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship, the WWE Divas Championship, and the NXT Women’s Championship.

I know it would 😌 but I just don’t want to https://t.co/P3qgcdX0Cu — SARAYA (@Saraya) June 25, 2025

Bobby Lashley is set to compete in France later this summer.

With AEW heading to the UK in August for Forbidden Door and a special taping of Dynamite — in place of their usual Wembley Stadium stop for All In — talent on the roster have been given the opportunity to appear at independent events across Europe. Now, one AEW champion has officially been booked.

On June 25th, French promotion BZW announced that Bobby Lashley, one half of the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, will be in action at their French Tour event in collaboration with APC, set for August 30th.

BOBBY LASHLEY débarque en France

🇫🇷 💥Superstar & Actuelle champion par équipe AEW

💥En action sur les rings les plus suivis de la planète

💥Ancien Champion de la WWE, tête d’affiche de WrestleMania, vétéran de MMA et au top niveau sur tous les rings où il est passé. BZW & APC pic.twitter.com/ZnSffDGGJj — BZWrestling (@bzw_wrestling) June 25, 2025

During the latest edition of his “What Do You Wanna’ Talk About” podcast, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes brought up The Young Bucks.

