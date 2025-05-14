Despite parting ways with the promotion earlier this year, the door is still open for Saraya to return to AEW in the future.

During a recent appearance on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, the women’s wrestling star mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan made it clear that the door is open for her to come back if she chooses to.

“I was like, alright, time for me to bow out,” Saraya recalled when talking about her decision to part ways with AEW. “Tony [Khan] was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great.”

Saraya continued, “He was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ Like, that’s perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my my future endeavors. He encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great. And yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, ‘Okay, now it’s time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess.'”

Since leaving AEW, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has openly discussed the possibility of a return to WWE.