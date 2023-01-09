Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team.

The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.

When she told Triple H WWE didn’t renew her contract:

He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract’. He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic.

Says Triple H did offer her the GM role again, as well as a potential return to the ring:

He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’” He was very open about any ideas that I had.

On her deciding to go to AEW: