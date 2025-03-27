Former AEW World Champion MJF threw out the first pitch at Globe Life Field today, which is the venue for the upcoming AEW All In: Texas event. This took place on the opening day of the Texas Rangers’ MLB season.

AEW All In: Texas is set for Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

AEW’s @the_MJF is preparing to throw out the first pitch at @GlobeLifeField, the home of #AEWAllInTexas, for today’s Texas @Rangers home opener. pic.twitter.com/XXLYHqzvza — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

AEW wrestler MJF throws the first pitch at the Rangers game in Arlington #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/4BCOlYJkjr — Pedro Silva (@pedritosilva) March 27, 2025

Pwinsider is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery was “thrilled” with how promotional material for The Minecraft Movie was integrated into AEW Dynamite, and they expect more film integrations in the future.

In other AEW news, a new art print by Rob Schamberger featuring Will Ospreay sold out instantly. Upcoming prints will feature Julia Hart, Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Harley Cameron, and Toni Storm.

AEWShop.com has released a new Will Ospreay jacket inspired by Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

During a recent appearance on the “B4 The Bell” podcast, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya commented on a possible return to WWE, what her ring name would be if she returned, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On a possible WWE return: “You know what, this came up so much at my signing yesterday. I didn’t realize, I always have this insecurity I guess where I feel like people just don’t give a crap about me [laughs], and I have to be reminded of it all the time. I really do. I really do. But I get so many people wondering if I’m gonna go back there. I’m just like, I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe if there’s something cool that comes along and they would want me back there. Maybe. Who knows? Who knows what the future holds? Never say never.”

On if she would go back to using Paige as her ring name: “Paige. Paige. Paige, I felt like I could leave that character at the door. I love being Saraya, and I love that people know me as Saraya and stuff like that. With Paige though, I felt like I built such a special thing with her, and then when I got home, I didn’t have to be her anymore. But I loved who I built with her. She was a badass. I loved being her, and she has built my life. I got a movie made about Paige. A lot of my career is built on that character, and people love that character, and that’s the one that kind of stood out compared to everybody else. She has a special place in my heart. If I was to go back, Paige in a heartbeat. Same music, Paige, everything.”

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 663,000 viewers, up from last week’s show, which did 658,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.19.

It is important to note that Max viewing numbers are not included in these ratings, which are only the Nielsen ratings for the TBS airing. This will be the case going forward for AEW Dynamite and Collision ratings, as both shows will air on terrestrial TV and be simulcast on Max and YouTube TV.

AEW Dynamite finished at about No. 5 or 6 in the rankings for primetime original cable programming on Wednesday due to the late NBA game.