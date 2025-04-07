Saraya is itching to get back inside the squared circle again.

But not just with anybody.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige, who recently parted ways with AEW, spoke about her desire to go to Natalya’s training school and get back in the ring.

“I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again,” she said. “I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things.”

She continued, “I want to go to Nattie’s training. School and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?”