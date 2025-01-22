Former WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya) and Ronnie Radke have split.

Radke, who is the lead singer for the band Falling in Reverse, dated Saraya for six years. TMZ Sports is reporting that the split happened late last year.

As of this writing, there’s no word on the exact reason for their breakup.

Saraya uses Falling in Reverse’s “Zombified” as her theme song in All Elite Wrestling.

Saraya hasn’t been seen on AEW television since the October 8 episode of Dynamite. She later revealed that she was taking a break for “personal reasons.”

Kurt Angle says Rikishi once gave him a stink face after not wiping.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Angle looked back on some memorable ribs. He said,

“Rikishi did. I came in humility, I was humble. I got along with everybody, and I was a team player, but Rikishi got me during a match. He had to go to the bathroom before the match, and he didn’t wipe his butt, and he did the Stinkface on me [laughs], and man, you talk about brown-nose, [laughs], yeah, it stunk so bad, too. I went backstage, he was laughing. I wasn’t even mad. Yes [it was a TV match]. The boys can be cruel.”