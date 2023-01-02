Saraya has praise for Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado), who became a free agent on Sunday after walking out of WWE in May.

Banks is expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in some capacity. There’s been speculation that Banks could be revealed as the mystery partner of Saraya against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Saraya put over Banks for knowing her worth while speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro: