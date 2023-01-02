Saraya has praise for Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado), who became a free agent on Sunday after walking out of WWE in May.
Banks is expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in some capacity. There’s been speculation that Banks could be revealed as the mystery partner of Saraya against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Saraya put over Banks for knowing her worth while speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro:
“I love the fact that she took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts butts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things. Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky. I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day. I don’t know if she’d want to because she’d probably be scared to wrestle me again.”