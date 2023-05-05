Saraya discusses CM Punk.

The Outcasts leader spoke about the Second City Saint during an interview with BBC Norfolk. Saraya says that Punk has always been very nice to her throughout her career, including during their brief crossover time in WWE. When asked her thoughts about Punk returning to AEW Saraya had this to say:

Absolutely. I’ve said this before with Punk. He’s always been an absolute sweetheart to me. He’s never once had any conflict whatsoever. He’s been very helpful and given a lot advice over the years. Since basically near the beginning of when I was at WWE, he was kind of on his way out, but I remember coming up on live event loops, and he was very nice. Going into WWE Backstage, always very nice. Coming into AEW, he had reached out to me, ‘If you need anything.’ He’s really awesome.

Saraya later addressed the fallout Punk had with The Elite last year, and how at the end of the day she wants whatever is best for AEW’s business.

I want whatever is best for business. If people don’t like each other, you have to find that common ground in a professional setting. There are people I haven’t liked over the years, but I’ve never let my personal feelings get in the way of business, at the end of the day. If he was to come back, it would be great for AEW, it would be great for tickets too. Wembley is already doing awesome without anyone announced, but do you bring in the big dogs? Absolutely. We do have Chris Jericho, we do have the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Kenny (Omega), and hopefully, we bring in Punk too.

Punk is expected back in AEW this summer and is expected to be the main star of their new Saturday program, Collision. You can read the latest reports about that here.

You can check out Saraya’s full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)