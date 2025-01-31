Could Saraya be returning as Paige at some point in the future?

The women’s wrestling star left the door open for such a possibility, according to comments she made during a new interview this week with TMZ.

AEW’s Saraya recently spoke with TMZ.com, revealing that her contract with AEW is set to expire this September. While discussing her future, she kept the door open for a potential return to WWE.

“I love WWE,” Saraya told TMZ. “I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career, and I’m just appreciative of that. One day, who knows? But I love my time in AEW.”

She also acknowledged the possibility of re-signing with AEW while expressing her eagerness to compete again. Saraya specifically mentioned her desire to face Mercedes Moné, referencing the real-life injury that led WWE to medically disqualify her from in-ring competition in 2016.