AEW superstar Saraya recently joined The Corner Podcast for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the backstage drama between former champions, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.

The Outcasts leader begins by saying that fans need to get over the fact that two wrestlers had drama with each other and understand that everyone has moved on from the situation.

Oh my gosh, people need to get over that dude (Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa dynamic)… Thunder loves to talk. That’s for sure. She definitely loves to talk and people think Britt talks a lot but it’s not — the reality show was filmed ages ago and they’re just repeating the story so everyone thinks it’s Britt bringing up all this stuff and then she gets asked questions about it in interviews and then it brings it all up again. She’s not going out there and doing it but Thunder just likes to talk about it.

Staying on subject, Saraya says that Thunder Rosa did apologize to the locker room for any past beefs, adding that the locker room is one of the best she’s ever been a part of in her career.

Thunder, yeah, she had to come back and she had to apologize to the locker room because she upset a lot of women. I wasn’t there at the time so it’s not my problem, I don’t need an apology. It is what it is. But she apologized to the locker room, you know, and the locker room is fine. Everyone’s happy, everyone gets along. This is one of the best locker rooms I’ve been in. Everyone’s so sweet to each other, everyone welcomes each other in. If anyone has a problem, they’ll bring it up and yeah, I love the locker room. People already know the Thunder story. They just love to spin it and make it bigger.

