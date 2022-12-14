AEW superstar Saraya recently spoke with Forbes about her upcoming tag team match at the January 11th edition of Dynamite from The Forum in Los Angeles, where Saraya will team with a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker and current reigning AEW women’s champion, Jamie Hayter.

During the interview, Saraya gets asked about Sasha Banks being her partner, a choice that the former Paige admits is a strong one, but also quite obvious. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says everyone immediately chooses Banks anytime there is drama:

I feel like anytime there’s a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes (laughs). They’re like—straight away—it’s her! There’s plenty of women out there, I’m not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there’s a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner.

How Banks is a pro through and through: