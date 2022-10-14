AEW superstar Saraya recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on signing with the company, where the former women’s champion confirms that she did speak with Triple H and seriously considered returning to WWE following the departure of Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Triple H did reach out to her:

“Hunter did reach out to me and he wanted to talk to me. He thought it was my decision (to leave) because he wasn’t there at the time. He thought it was my decision to leave. ‘No, bro’ [laughs]. ‘It was Vince (McMahon) and Johnny (Laurinaitis).’ We got talking, but then I sat and talked to you guys, and I was like, man, I miss that side of wrestling where you can pitch your own ideas, and you can just have fun. I haven’t felt excited about wrestling in a very long time so the first day of being here, it was awesome. Everyone is so nice. It’s crazy just how different it can feel.”

Admits she was thinking about returning to WWE:

“I was. I was thinking about it. Again, I don’t have issues with WWE. I just wish that some things were done differently, that’s the only thing I have against them. There are so many years where I could have been utilized more. My friends were around me, I was so depressed about it. I was thinking about going back there. Then I spoke to you [Jericho], I spoke to Mox [Jon Moxley], I was speaking to Britt (Baker), I got on the phone with Tony and he was so excited. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to give this a shot.'”

How Jericho pushes for Tony Khan to sign Saraya:

“If you wouldn’t have pushed it. I understand Tony is busy, he has two different football teams, British and American, and also this big company he has to run. I understand he’s busy. A few months had gone by, I was like, ‘I feel like he’s not interested,’ and that’s okay and totally fine. I was getting the calls from WWE and was like, ‘Should I? Am I going to be 100% happy going back?’ Then you guys called me and made it sound so exciting.”

