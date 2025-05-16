Everyone has embarrassing photos in their past.

Even the biggest pro wrestling stars on the planet.

On Friday, women’s wrestling legend Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, surfaced on social media and shared her first-ever pro wrestling promo picture.

She encouraged others in the business to do the same.

“Okay wrestlers,” she began. “Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first.”

And they did.

Multiple stars from WWE, NXT, AEW and ROH took to X and responded to Saraya’s post, sharing their own first-ever pro wrestling promo pictures. Among those who took part were Lyra Valkyria, Julia Hart, Dustin Rhodes, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Diamante, Evil Uno of The Dark Order, Lexis King, Billie Starkz, Thea Hail and Anna Jay.

Check out the photos via the X posts embedded below.

Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJfIa62bhY — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 14, 2025

And the knee pads were never seen again🪶 https://t.co/rRwxbhHMB9 pic.twitter.com/BOcAKfUy9S — LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) May 15, 2025

Had to dig real deep for this one.

Probably my first time in make up too. https://t.co/h9uTsABxVn pic.twitter.com/R8FlW2mrri — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) May 15, 2025

December 23, 2017 and had my first match 6 days later!!! https://t.co/a82f8v5CPv pic.twitter.com/k78ZQ4KwxK — King (@LexisKingWWE) May 15, 2025

Get some of that KV baby!! Color wasn’t even invented yet. https://t.co/hEwrua3AwV pic.twitter.com/sX6ddD8H3c — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 15, 2025