Saraya has shared a photo with The Bella Twins ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco.

The AEW star will be taking on Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho in a triple-threat matchup for the AEW Women’s Championship, her first title match for the promotion since she debuted at Dynamite Grand Slam back in September. The 30-year-old Brit has made an immediate impact on the women’s division, and will look to keep her PPV streak going after defeating Britt Baker back at Full Gear.

In town for Revolution are Nikki and Brie Bella. The WWE Hall of Famers took a photo with Saraya and Renee Paquette, which Saraya has since shared on her social media channels. You can see a picture of all four of the top industry names below.

