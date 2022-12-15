During her recent interview with Forbes AEW superstar Saraya spoke about the promotion potentially developing a women’s tag team division and women’s tag team titles, stating that there is the space and talent for it to happen. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On AEW going in on a women’s tag division:

I’m always for an all-women’s show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well. Like [women’s] tag team championships. I don’t think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women’s tag division, too.

Says there are a ton of women backstage still not being fully utilized: