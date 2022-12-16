AEW superstar Saraya recently spoke with Forbes about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what the former Divas champion thinks about WWE under Triple H, and how she hopes that Vince McMahon doesn’t come back and undoes all the hard work The Game has been putting in over the last few months. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks WWE has been running well with Triple H in charge:

He’s only been out for a couple of months! [laughs] I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited.

Wonders if Vince will undo everything Triple H did by coming back: