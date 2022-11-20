Last night AEW superstar Saraya competed in her first matchup in five years, where she picked up a victory over Doctor Britt Baker at Full Gear in New Jersey.

Saraya spoke with the press at the post-show scrum, where she credited the DMD for carrying her through her first feud. She also reveals some details about how hard she trained since she has not been inside the squared circle since 2017. Highlights are below.

Says she trained a lot in the UK and with Santino Bros in California to prepare for her in-ring return against Britt Baker:

I got to go home to the UK recently, we did some training there, training with my family is always a plus, that’s where I started. I got to go to Santino Bros in California,” she revealed. “Jungle Boy offered me his ring but I didn’t get to go around there. I will go there and ask him to use his ring. I did a lot of training. I didn’t try to do 100% bumping around until I knew my neck was okay and then it was an everyday thing. I even had a signing and I had to cancel it because I had to focus on this. I was 100% in on this. It did take a lot and I know I am rusty. It’s been five years and I tried to give 110% and I felt like I did that, I gave as much as I could. Working with Britt, she’s a star, an absolute star. She helped me a lot. Long story short, I worked out a lot and I’m going to continue to do so.

Credits Baker for carrying her through the feud and the matchup:

Britt was the first-ever signee here, she has built this division so I totally understand that. I was an outsider coming in, but it was more between me and Britt. It was such a special moment for us two. I’m stepping out of character a little bit here, but I feel with Britt, she really carried me throughout this whole thing. Truly, she’s an absolute pro. I was rusty when I did the promos and stuff like that. I felt we delivered a really good in-ring promo and the next week she did this beautiful babyface promo, ‘Oh man, this is going to be tough.’ With me and her, there’s no real heel or face, you just cheer for who you want to cheer for. You either cheer for the homegrown talent or you cheer for the girl who comes back from a career-ending injury.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)