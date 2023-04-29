AEW has announced new matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will feature the in-ring debut of Roderick Strong, a Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale, and a match that has huge implications for the Double or Nothing main event. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole & Bandido vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Mendard, Chase Parker, Daniel Garcia)

-Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

-MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy & Darby Allin (If Allin and Jungle Boy win they will be added to the AEW World Championship matchup at Double or Nothing)

-Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

-Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale (Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian, Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo, The Varsity Athletes, The Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall & Aaron Solo, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass)