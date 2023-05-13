Saraya says funerals are not that sad in England, and she hopes to continue that trend whenever she kicks the bucket.

The leader of the Outcasts appeared on the Wilde On podcast to discuss this grim subject, which included the former women’s champion discussing her plans for old age and how she wants her funeral to go. Saraya jokes that she wants the theme songs of two of her favorite sitcoms to play on that day.

In England, funerals aren’t super sad. They’re sad at first when you put the coffin in, but afterwards at the wake, everyone has to get drunk and have a good time, right? So at my funeral, I’m hoping that I’m very old. And by the time I’m old, that’s when I’ll start drinking and doing drugs again because I’m already old. But I love Friends. So I would want “I’ll Be There For You,” I love that so much. And then one of Ronnie’s songs, and if not, then The Office theme song just to make everybody laugh.

Shifting subjects, Saraya was asked who was her biggest supporter. She said on-screen it would be Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, but off-screen it would be Renee Paquette.

Renee. Renee! That’s my girl. I absolutely adore her. If we’re in character, Toni [Storm] and Ruby [Soho]. But if we’re out of character, it’s Renee. She is the one that like helped me, persuaded me to go to AEW because she was there as well. She’s been with me since day one, for like the last eleven years. She’s just been my confidant and best friend. I’ll text her every single day, she’s the best. She’s the Blondie to my Joan Jett, the Wayne to my Garth.

In a separate interview, Saraya spoke about her interactions with CM Punk and how supportive the Second City Saint has been for her career. You can read those comments here.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)