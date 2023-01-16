Saraya believes a top women’s star could really soar in AEW.

The former Paige took to Twitter recently to sing the praises of Taya Valkyrie, who briefly wrestled in NXT as Franky Monet. Saraya writes, “I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew.”

Valkyrie responded by writing, “ILYSM” (I Love You So Much.)

Ilysm 🥺🖤 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 14, 2023

Valkyrie currently holds the MLW Featherweight championship, and has been working nonstop around the wrestling circuit since her WWE release. Valkyrie was also one of the longest reigning Knockouts championship in IMPACT history.