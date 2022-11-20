Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury.

The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go, with Saraya getting her wrestling legs back under her as the contest got longer. She managed to break free from Baker’s Lockjaw submission and hit a series of suplex-DDTs (Rampaige) to pick up the victory. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

