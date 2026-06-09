Sareee is preparing for her long-awaited AEW debut this week, but the former WWE NXT star has revealed she is still dealing with lingering health concerns heading into the high-profile appearance.

The Japanese standout is scheduled to face Skye Blue in the first round of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament during AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster. The bout will mark Sareee’s first match under the AEW banner.

However, in a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Sareee admitted that her neck has not completely recovered and explained that her longtime tag team partner, Takumi Iroha, will accompany her to the United States as a precaution.

According to Sareee, AEW has approved the arrangement, with Iroha prepared to step in if she is ultimately unable to compete.

“I’m not yet in a state where my neck is in perfect shape for my comeback in America. We also got permission from AEW, and this time Takumi will accompany us as our second. If anything happens to me, she’ll come in as a pinch hitter. I’m in a tag team called Spark Rush with Takumi, and I hope to get advice from Chono together this time.”

It’s an interesting wrinkle heading into one of the most anticipated first-round matches in the tournament.

The interview was conducted by Japanese wrestling legend Masahiro Chono, who offered some cautionary advice to Sareee regarding her return to the ring. Chono stressed the importance of protecting her long-term health rather than rushing back before she is fully ready.

“I don’t recommend you [Sareee] step into the ring. There’s still more than ten years left to do after this. If things go wrong, you might end up missing a long game or suffering a serious injury… Don’t rush, right? If Iroha can make the most of Sareee-chan’s chance, both stages will go up.”

Despite the concerns surrounding her condition, Sareee remains scheduled for Wednesday’s Summer Blockbuster special, where she will look to advance in the Owen Hart Cup tournament and make an immediate impact in her AEW debut.

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This Wednesday, 6/10!#OwenCup Women’s Quarterfinal@SkyeByee vs @Sareee_Official The Sun God of the Pro Wrestling World, Sareee, makes her AEW debut vs Triangle of Madness’ Skye Blue in the Owen, THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/10! pic.twitter.com/PIftvzvcnT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2026