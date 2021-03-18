Top Japanese women’s wrestler Sareee is now confirmed to make her WWE NXT debut soon and she has a new ring name – Sarray.

A new “coming soon” vignette for Sarray aired during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE billed her as “The Warrior of The Sun” in the promo.

There is no word on when Sarray will make her debut, but we will keep you updated.

Sarray also has a new Twitter handle – @SarrayWWE.

Sareee, who turns 25 on March 31, signed with WWE back in February 2020 and was scheduled to move to the United States to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in March of last year, but the move was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She reportedly arrived to the United States in February.

Stay tuned for more on Sarray in NXT. Below are a few related tweets from tonight:

