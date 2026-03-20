For many wrestlers, making it to WWE is the culmination of a lifelong dream.

For others, it’s “the most difficult period” in their careers.

Japanese women’s wrestling star Sareee (Sarray) belongs to the latter category.

During a recent Tokyo Sports interview, the pro wrestling veteran explained why her run in WWE was “the most difficult period in [her] professional wrestling career.”

“That was the most difficult period in my professional wrestling career,” she said of her run in WWE from 2020 to 2023. “WWE has a huge number of members, so it was difficult to even get selected for a match, and then the pandemic hit, so I couldn’t have matches as I wanted. And then I ended up playing a high school girl character. I went there intending to bring the strength of women’s professional wrestling from Japan, but what was required in reality was different, and it was tough,” she said.

Sareee continued, explaining the affect it had on her personal life.

“The stress made me love sweets,” she said. “And there were times when I would eat an American-sized parfait after lunch, then devour a huge Häagen-Dazs ice cream, and my face would be covered in acne. But even so, I did my best. Looking back now, I realize that everything was an experience that has become a valuable lesson for me, so nothing was wasted.”