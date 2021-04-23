A new class of international WWE Performance Center recruits has been announced.

Sarray headlines new class of international WWE Performance Center recruits A new group of international recruits have reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The class brings a wide variety of experience both in the ring and in other athletic endeavors. Sari Fujimura, who debuted on NXT television as Sarray, is a 24-year-old with nearly a decade of experience in the ring already. Competing under the name Sareee, she made her mark in the Japanese joshi circuit for promotions like Meiko Satomura’s Sendai Girls, JWP Joshi Puroresu and World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana. Sanjana George is a 24-year-old from Bangalore, India. In addition to her passion for running grueling obstacle courses, George also holds a 5-1 record in mixed martial arts. Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias is a 23-year-old champion powerlifter from Monterrey, Mexico. Hideki Suzuki joins the WWE PC’s coaching staff. The Hokkaido, Japan, native trained in catch-as-catch can wrestling at Japan’s Snake Pit under the legendary Billy Robinson before stepping into the ring for Big Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestle-1 and Zero1, among others. In 2017, Suzuki was named the MVP of Japanese independent wrestling by Samurai TV. Matt Farrelly of Sydney, Australia, is a former history teacher with experience in the ring and on reality television. He competed on “Australian Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders” in 2019. Stephanie De Landre of Sydney, Australia, has a background in dance and soccer, and has been a standout on the independent wrestling scene down under. For more information on the WWE Performance Center, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.

