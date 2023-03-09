WWE NXT Superstar Sarray is reportedly on her way out of the company.

A new report from Tokyo Sports notes that Sarray has left WWE as of Thursday, March 9, and will officially announce her return to Japan on Monday, March 13.

After finding success in Japan, Sarray signed with WWE in February 2020. Her arrival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her NXT in-ring debut came on the April 20, 2021 show, where she defeated Zoey Stark. While her signing was touted as significant, Sarray ended up lost in the shuffle on the NXT brand.

Beginning in January 2022, Sarray’s character saw a reboot surrounding a medallion from her grandma, but the program never really clicked. Word now is that the original plan for the reboot changed quite a bit due to the NXT 2.0 launch.

Sarray has not wrestled since losing to then-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT TV. This loss came after a brief run in NXT UK.

Sarray is set to return to the ring in Japan this May, but details are not available as of this writing.

