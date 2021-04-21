Top Japanese star Sarray (fka Sareee) made her official WWE NXT in-ring debut on tonight’s show.

Sarray faced Zoey Stark in her debut and won the back & forth match. The finish saw Sarray hit several strikes and then a big suplex to get the pin. Sarray and Stark shook hands before the match, and then Sarray helped Stark to her feet for a post-match embrace.

After the match, Sarray celebrated as Stark made her exit. Toni Storm then attacked Stark out of nowhere and destroyed her near the ramp. This was revenge for Stark’s recent win over Storm on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show. Sarray came to ringside to tend to Stark as Storm stared at them, and then walked off.

The 26 year old Sarray made her first NXT appearance at Night One of Stand & Deliver earlier this month, sitting in the front row with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. She signed with WWE back in February 2020 and was scheduled to move to the United States to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in March of last year, but the move was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She then arrived to the United States this past February.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Sarray after tonight, but she was heavily pushed by the announcers on commentary and in the pre-match vignette that aired.

Stay tuned for more on Sarray in NXT. Below are several shots of tonight’s debut from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

.@ZoeyStarkWWE wanted the opportunity to face @SarrayWWE in her debut and she got it…but will she regret it? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAmtKOpmSy — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/WWEUniverse/status/1384673779134119936

Hate to ruin a friendship moment 𝘣𝘶𝘵 Toni Storm doesn't seem to be over her loss to @ZoeyStarkWWE at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver. #WWENXT @SarrayWWE pic.twitter.com/GLkbI3Fgj6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.