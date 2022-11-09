Sasha Banks took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon with two photos to indicate that she is in her hometown of Boston, the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Agganis Arena.

Banks’ posts led to strong social media speculation that she was teasing her AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite. While this fueled the rumor mill, Banks likely is not headed to AEW any time soon due to her status with WWE, and even if she were signing with AEW, it’s not likely that she would spoil the debut ahead of time.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out in mid-May while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. There have been a lot of rumors and unconfirmed reports on their WWE futures since then, and while it’s believed that eventually they will return to work for the company, nothing has been confirmed.

Banks’ second photo, seen below, indicated that she was at an arena or venue of some sort. She captioned the photo with, “LFG,” for “let’s f***ing go.”

Banks is being accused on social media of trolling fans with the posts, knowing what kind of speculation they would bring.

Banks and Naomi were added back to the intro for WWE Crown Jewel last week, but this was temporary and it was reported that the wrong intro was used for the event. They were not included in intros that have aired since then.

We know that Banks has been in Mexico, and other countries, training with various wrestler friends in recent months. Banks also took to Instagram last week and teased something significant coming soon, which you can read about at this link.

There’s no word yet on why Banks is in Boston tonight, but we will keep you updated. You can see screenshots of the aforementioned Instagram Story posts below:

