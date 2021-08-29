Last night the NWA held their first ever all-women’s pay per view entitled Empowerrr, which was the brain child of former multi-time women’s champion, Mickie James.

Top WWE superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley both took to Twitter to comment on the event. Bayley writes, “This is a cool feeling,” while The Boss thanked Mickie James for bringing the idea to life.

James would respond to Banks with a bunch of heart and smile emojis. You can check out the exchanges below.