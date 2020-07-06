Sasha Banks and Bayley on Asuka Ahead of Tonight’s RAW Match, Kairi Sane – RAW Update

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks tweeted this afternoon to taunt RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, in what could be some sort of angle for tonight’s RAW episode.

As noted, Asuka is set for a non-title Champion vs. Champion match with WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on tonight’s RAW.

“Good afternoon @WWEAsuka I see you’re late for TV! I just told @VinceMcMahon [face throwing a kiss emoji] #payup #theleader #Raw #AsukavsBayley,” Banks tweeted.

Asuka responded with a GIF and they had a back & forth that ended with Asuka commenting on how Banks’ feet smell.

Bayley then responded to a poll where fans voted that Asuka will be the winner of their match tonight.

“31 to 69? Really guys?!?????? Fine!!!!!! Who needs you. Tonight is MY NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Bayley responded.

Asuka wrote back to Bayley and said she voted for her.

On a related note, WWE has once again pulled Kairi Sane from the graphic for tonight’s Asuka vs. Bayley match. We’ve noted how WWE advertised Sane on Saturday but then pulled her from the match graphic. She was being advertised again this morning but now she has been removed once again. It’s believed that Sane will be written off WWE TV soon, as noted at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the related tweets:

Gustoso e delizioso pic.twitter.com/BYvyQoxIpX — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

🧟‍♀️ @SashaBanksWWE “That was delicious.”

🦸‍♀️ Asuka “I know we just ate, but I'm still peckish” pic.twitter.com/1D9rcFKMtS — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

feet smell😡 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

31 to 69? Really guys?!?????? Fine!!!!!! Who needs you. Tonight is MY NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 6, 2020

I voted for you!😡 pic.twitter.com/u7xlRBPphc — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

